New Delhi: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), US based space agency has released new pictures of the planet Jupiter, taken by James Webb Space Telescope captured on July 27. The images have been digitally enhanced and artificially coloured to make specific features stand out. The pictures show the structure of Jupiter in precise detail which could further reveal what is happening on the chaotic planet.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley is quoted as saying by NASA in its blog.

“It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image,” de Pater said.

1. Make way for the king of the solar system!



New Webb images of Jupiter highlight the planet's features, including its turbulent Great Red Spot (shown in white here), in amazing detail. These images were processed by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt: https://t.co/gwxZOitCE3 pic.twitter.com/saz0u61kJG — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 22, 2022

"The auroras shine in a filter that is mapped to redder colors, which also highlights light reflected from lower clouds and upper hazes. A different filter, mapped to yellows and greens, shows hazes swirling around the northern and southern poles. A third filter, mapped to blues, showcases light that is reflected from a deeper main cloud,” NASA said.

The newly released images were actually stitched together from a number of images of Jupiter, taken from images in July.