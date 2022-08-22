NewsWorld
NASA

NASA releases new pics of Jupiter taken by James Webb telescope - Watch enchanting pics here

The newly released images were actually stitched together from a number of images of Jupiter, taken from images in July. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NASA releases new pics of Jupiter taken by James Webb telescope - Watch enchanting pics here

New Delhi: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), US based space agency has released new pictures of the planet Jupiter, taken by James Webb Space Telescope captured on July 27. The images have been digitally enhanced and artificially coloured to make specific features stand out. The pictures show the structure of Jupiter in precise detail which could further reveal what is happening on the chaotic planet.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley is quoted as saying by NASA in its blog.

“It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image,” de Pater said. 

"The auroras shine in a filter that is mapped to redder colors, which also highlights light reflected from lower clouds and upper hazes. A different filter, mapped to yellows and greens, shows hazes swirling around the northern and southern poles. A third filter, mapped to blues, showcases light that is reflected from a deeper main cloud,” NASA said.

The newly released images were actually stitched together from a number of images of Jupiter, taken from images in July. 

Live Tv

NASANASA imagesNational Aeronautics and Space AdministrationJupiterJames Webb Space Telescope

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?