हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
earth day

NASA shares amazing images of Earth ahead of the Earth day

NASA shared impressive images of earth on its official Instagram page to notify the upcoming events for the Earth day celebration.

NASA shares amazing images of Earth ahead of the Earth day
Credits: NASA

Ahead of  Earth day NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) shares astonishing images of various places comprising of nature's basic constituents - land, water, ice, which bring life to this planet.

These images, taken from the vantage point of the ISS (International Space Station) by some of the astronauts of NASA were shared on the official Instagram page of NASA.

NASA is also organizing virtual events from April 21 to April 24 to celebrate Earth day.

Posting these images NASA wrote- "In these stunning images, the natural systems – land, water, air, ice – connect to each other to bring life. No matter whether we are on land or in space, we are unified by this tiny blue planet – and that’s something to celebrate. Check out some of these photos taken from the vantage point of the International Space Station (@ISS) by some of our @NASAAstronauts."

Have a look at these amazing images:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
earth dayInternational Space Station (ISS)NASA astronautNASA images
Next
Story

Australian PM calls opening of travel bubble with New Zealand a 'win-win'

Must Watch

PT6M58S

COVID-19: Coronavirus is spreading in air too, says VK Paul