NASA shares amazing images of Earth ahead of the Earth day

Ahead of Earth day NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) shares astonishing images of various places comprising of nature's basic constituents - land, water, ice, which bring life to this planet.

These images, taken from the vantage point of the ISS (International Space Station) by some of the astronauts of NASA were shared on the official Instagram page of NASA.

NASA is also organizing virtual events from April 21 to April 24 to celebrate Earth day.

Posting these images NASA wrote- "In these stunning images, the natural systems – land, water, air, ice – connect to each other to bring life. No matter whether we are on land or in space, we are unified by this tiny blue planet – and that’s something to celebrate. Check out some of these photos taken from the vantage point of the International Space Station (@ISS) by some of our @NASAAstronauts."

Have a look at these amazing images:

