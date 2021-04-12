NASA shares an astonishing image of blue dunes on the Mars

NASA published an amazing image of the Martian surface covered with blue coloured dunes. The image released on the 8th of April is a combination of images taken between December 2002 and November 2004 by the Thermal Emission Imaging System instrument on the Mars Odyssey orbiter.

The picture showing the sea of blue dunes sculpted by the winds at the planet’s northern polar cap. Scientists said it covers an area as big as Texas.

However, the image is misleading as the colours shown in it are false as NASA said. The colours are a representation of the temperature. Blue represents cooler temperatures while yellows and oranges represent warmer temperatures.

The photograph is part of a series of pictures marking the 20th anniversary of Odyssey, the longest-working Mars spacecraft in history.

The Mars Odyssey was launched on April 7, 2001, and is currently orbiting Mars. Its aim is to find out the composition of the Martian surface and deduce how the red planet evolved.

