NASA’s Stunning Image Of Flower Grown On ISS Leaves Netizens In Awe

NASA on Wednesday shared a picture of the zinnia plant that was cultivated on the International Space Station (ISS) in 2015 as a part of their experiment to study the growth of plants in space. The experiment was started by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren and the sole reason behind it was to see how vegetation would grow in space as it would be a long-term help for humans. This can be a great source of food for the astronauts during their lengthy trips to space.

The Picture:

Taking to Instagram, NASA shared the picture of the flower and wrote, "This zinnia was grown in orbit as part of the Veggie facility aboard the International Space Station. Scientists have been studying plants in space since the 1970s, but this particular experiment was started on the @ISS in 2015 by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren.”

NASA also explained that their agenda behind growing plants in space was to understand how crops would grow there and to provide a valuable source of fresh food on long-term missions to the Moon.

“@NASAAstronauts have also grown lettuce, tomatoes, and chile peppers on the ISS, among other vegetables—with plenty more plants to come,” further wrote.

The zinnia captured in the image showcases its light orange petals in a fully bloomed state. However, what truly captivates the viewer is the glimpse of Earth, faintly visible amidst the vastness of space, creating a mesmerising contrast with the surrounding darkness.

People's reaction:

Netizens flooded the post with comments, expressing both admiration and curiosity, as the words "My house plants should feel ashamed" resonated with them.

People were captivated by the incredible beauty of reviving life in an otherwise lifeless environment.

One user asked about the use of fertilisers and sought detailed information on which fertilisers were used and how they were applied.

Another user, intrigued by the concept of plants thriving in space without a readily available oxygen supply, asked about the medium used for growing these plants and the secret behind their survival in such conditions.