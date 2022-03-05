NATO rejects Ukraine's no-fly zone demand; Volodymyr Zelenskiy says it gives Russia green light to continue bombing

New Delhi: NATO on Friday rejected Ukrainian calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, wary of being dragged into Moscow`s war on its neighbour, but Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy strongly criticised the decision, saying the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.

He had earlier appealed to NATO to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Russia invaded by land, sea and air on February 24.

"We are not part of this conflict," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in denying Ukraine`s request.

"We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering," he said following a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, wants to join the European Union and NATO, moves which Moscow says threaten its security and influence.

Russia has shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure, as well as capturing two nuclear sites.

"Today there was a NATO summit, a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit where it was clear that not everyone considers the battle for Europe`s freedom to be the number one goal," Zelenskiy said a televised address late on Friday.

"Today, the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for the further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages, having refused to set up a no-fly zone."

While the West condemned Putin, members of the 30-strong NATO are bound to defend each other in case of attack and wary of sinking into a war with nuclear-armed Russia. The EU threatened more sanctions but it was not clear what it could do.

But the alliance - in which the United States, Britain and France are also nuclear powers - dashed Ukraine`s hopes of immediate help Kyiv says could turn the tables in the war.

"We should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops operating in Ukrainian territory," Stoltenberg said.

Support for Ukraine so far has come in the form of the heaviest international economic sanctions against Russia to date, as well as arms supplies from NATO states.

On Friday, the West promised Ukraine more humanitarian aid, essential supplies and military support short of going to war.

In a day of intense diplomacy - if no obvious immediate results - the G7 countries said they would hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and refuse to recognise any Russian territorial gains.

EU countries said more punishment was coming, after the bloc already cut several Russian lenders from the SWIFT banking system, curbed trade with Moscow and targeted some of the wealth held by Russian oligarchs in the West.

