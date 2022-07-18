Nelson Mandela International Day 2022: South Africa's first black President Nelson Mandela devoted his life to numerous social issues. The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009 to commemorate the achievements of the anti-apartheid leader and to carry forward his legacy for a better future. Mandela Day is celebrated every year on July 18, on the birth anniversary of the former President of South Africa.

Mandela Day is a celebration of the 67-year-long fight of the global leader against racial discrimination and human rights abuses. Nelson Mandela is known for his work towards empowering women and men regardless of their religion and ethnicity and promoting dialogue and solidarity for justice and lasting peace.

Here are some of the inspirational quotes by Nelson Mandela:

“Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.”

“It always seems impossible, until it is done.”

“Lead from the back – and let others believe they are in front.”

"I have always believed exercise is a key not only to physical health but to peace of mind."

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

“I am fundamentally an optimist. Part of being optimistic is keeping one’s head pointed toward the sun, one’s feet moving forward. There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested, but I would not and could not give myself up to despair. That way lays defeat and death.”

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

“Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

“We must use time wisely and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right.”

“I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.”