Nepal builds 200 new BOPs along its border with India, two helipads near Lipulekh

In a new development, Nepal has intensified its activities on the Indo-Nepal border at many places and it has accelerated the work of building more than 200 new border outposts (BOP) on its side across the border, sources on Monday.

The nation currently has 130 permanent border outposts (BoPs) but Nepal is engaged in strengthening these outposts and roads network along the border. According to reports from security agencies, Nepal is now planning to increase the number of these BOPs to around 400-500.

According to sources, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has 500 border outposts, on the Nepal border, and Nepal wants to match the number. Apart from this, Nepal is also building several helipads in the adjoining areas of India. According to the security agencies, helipads are being built in Lipulekh's Garbadhar and Jhangru areas. Besides Nepal is also building a helipad in Susta area of Nepal border adjoining Bihar.

In the last few days, Nepal's politicians and Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli have been making provocative statements against India on the incitement of China and are engaged in escalating the border dispute with India as a conspiracy. Nepal has released a new map asserting its claim on India's Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, and is also talking of taking this new map to the UN.

On one hand, China is engaged in helping Pakistan and on the other hand, it is also trying to provoke Nepal.