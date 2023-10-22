trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678412
NEPAL EARTHQUAKE

Nepal Earthquake: 6.1 Magnitude Tremors Hit Kathmandu Valley

On October 16, Nepal's Sudurpaschim province was hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 09:54 AM IST|Source: PTI
KATHMANDU: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Sunday hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 am. There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor.
The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes. On October 16, Nepal's Sudurpaschim province was hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks killed around 9,000 people in 2015. As the government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.

