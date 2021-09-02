हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 vaccine

Nepal fully vaccinates over 15% of its population; 10 mn COVID-19 jabs administered so far

Around 54,24,836 people have received their first vaccine dose that is 17.9 per cent of population, according to the latest figures released by Nepal's health ministry.

Zee News file pic

Kathmandu: In the ongoing vaccination campaign, Nepal government on Wednesday said that it has successfully vaccinated over 15 percent of the population and has so far administered 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the latest figures released by the Nepal health ministry, some 46,67,328 people have been completely vaccinated, that is 15.4 percent of the population.

“Nepal crosses the 1cr #COVID19 vaccination mark! #VaccinateNepal #OnlyTogether," Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted after figures released by the Health Ministry said 1,00,92,164 doses have been administered in total. 

Around 54,24,836 people have received their first vaccine dose that is 17.9 per cent of population, said the ministry. 

While 21,756,763 (71.6 percent) are the target population to be vaccinated for which it is said that more than 40 million doses of vaccines will be required. 

Earlier, the ministry had said that coronavirus antibody was found in 80 percent of those who received a single dose of vaccine and 90 percent of those who have received both shots. 

As per the survey result, 68.6 percent samples showed development of antibody. 

The Nepal government is currently administering Vero Cell, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine.

