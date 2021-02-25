Nepal political crisis accelerates, PM K P Sharma Oli ready to face Parliament says officials

Kathmandu: The political crisis in Nepal started after PM K P Sharma Oli suddenly decided to dissolve parliament and announced elections in December stating that there is a lack of cooperation on key policy issues by leaders of the rival faction of his ruling party.

Later on February 23, Nepal Supreme Court rejected PM Oli’s decision and reinstated the Parliament in the nation.

On Wednesday (February 24), one of the close aides to Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli revealed that the PM has decided against resigning and has left it to the parliament to take a call on his future.

"The prime minister will not resign now. There is no question about that," Surya Thapa, the aide, told Reuters. "He will face parliament," Thapa added without providing details.

"Oli should pack up his bags and go to Balkot," said 25-year-old Purna Khadka, a protester whose face was painted in the colours of the party flag.

In the latest developments, several members of the anti-Oli faction are brazenly against his autocratic style of governing. The fraction also added that the SC verdict proved his inability to function effectively.

This power struggle between the two fractions, among Nepal’s Communist leaders and the ruling party, is expected to intensify further which might lead to a split in the parliament.

"The political flux will finally reach a climax with a change of prime minister," said Krishna Pokharel, a professor of political science at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan University.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, vice-president of the CPN, Bamdev Gautam, has urged the Prime Minister to step down. So far, Bamdev Gautam has maintained a balance between Mr. Oli and his rivals Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal.

