हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal

Nepal's SC to hear writ petitions challenging PM KP Sharma Oli's move to dissolve Parliament

The bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana is scheduled to start hearing writ petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Nepal&#039;s SC to hear writ petitions challenging PM KP Sharma Oli&#039;s move to dissolve Parliament
Image Courtesy: Supreme Court of Nepal

Kathmandu: The bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana is scheduled to start hearing writ petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Wednesday (December 23).

A total of 12 writ petitions have been filed in the Apex Court out of which the hearing of 11 petitions are scheduled to begin from today (December 23), while one is scheduled for Friday (December 25).

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Sunday (December 20) dissolved the Lower House on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The move has invited 12 petitions, claiming it to be unconstitutional. Petitioners also sought a court directive to annul the appointments to various constitutional bodies, along with the writ petitions.

Following the sudden move to recommend the dissolution of the Parliament by the Oli-led government, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court.

Any verdict by the Apex Court on the Parliament, which still has a nearly a two-year term, will determine the country's political future.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NepalNepalese PresidentNepalese Prime MinisterCholendra ShumsherBidhya Devi BhandariK P Sharma Oli
Next
Story

Israeli govt collapses, sending country to fourth election in 2 years
  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42S

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day, Dec 23, 2020