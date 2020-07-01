हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal

Nepal's Ruling Party demands PM KP Sharma Oli's resignation due to 'failure' over various issues

Many leaders of Nepal`s ruling Communist Party asked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign with immediate effect, during a standing committee meeting of the party on Tuesday.

Nepal&#039;s Ruling Party demands PM KP Sharma Oli&#039;s resignation due to &#039;failure&#039; over various issues

Many leaders of Nepal`s ruling Communist Party asked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign with immediate effect, during a standing committee meeting of the party on Tuesday.

The senior leaders, including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Jhalnath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam, asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his `failure` over various issues.

According to Himalayan Times, the Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held today got heated up as Oli`s recent controversial statement on India, among others things, were put on table for discussion.

As per media reports, Dahal or Gautam are expected to be the next Prime Minister of Nepal.

Tags:
NepalNepal PM OliPM Oli resignation
Next
Story

China forcing birth control on Uyghur women to suppress population, reveals report
  • 5,85,493Confirmed
  • 17,400Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,04,24,992Confirmed
  • 5,09,706Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M6S

Baba Ramdev hold press conference on Coronil