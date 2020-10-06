Netizens slam US President Donald Trump for removing mask after reaching White House

US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital on Monday (October 5) following his COVID-19 diagnosis and he returned to the White House. Upon his return to his official residence, President Trump removed his mask for a photo op. The move left netizens in shock as Trump is still infected with coronavirus.

Pictures and videos available on Twitter and other social media platforms show President Trump climbing a set of stairs at the White House and he then removed mask. Trump was also seen gasping for breath.

One user wrote,”Trump climbs a few steps to the White House, takes off his mask and then is visibly gasping and having difficulty breathing while he tries to wave and pretend everything is fine.”

Netizens slammed Trump for removing his mask for the photo-op and also risking his family and staff to the infectious disease. Several people said that Trump did not do the right by getting discharged from hospital.

Here is how people reacted:

First thing Orange Mussolini does upon returning to the White House is take off his mask Call it like it is. This man is a bio terrorist. RT if you agree#COVIDIOT #TrumpCovid19 pic.twitter.com/7CLiFDVILB — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 5, 2020

It is acceptable to be furious about Trump & his current actions. Acting as if COVID19 is no big deal; walking around maskless without any regard for infecting others while he should be quarantined. Take your furor to the polls.#COVIDIOT #TrumpCovid19 #VoteBidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/3wWvpJB00E — Maverick (@Isellmpls) October 6, 2020

It is to be noted that Trump was discharged from the Walter Reed National Medical Center after he was found fit by the doctors to go back home.