topStoriesenglish2575799
NewsWorld
SAUDI ARABIA

‘New Kaaba’: Saudi Arabia Trends on Twitter, Google Over Plans to Build Giant new Building ‘Mukaab’ in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia Mukaab Project: The announcement regarding the “New Murabba Project and the Mukaab” has evoked a mixed response from Saudi Nationals. While some have reacted angrily to it, others have welcomed the announcement.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

‘New Kaaba’: Saudi Arabia Trends on Twitter, Google Over Plans to Build Giant new Building ‘Mukaab’ in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced his plans to build a gigantic new building a – cube - in the middle of a new city center being developed in the capital Riyadh. While announcing the ambitious project, the Crown Prince also said that he will chair the New Murabba Development Company, which aims to develop “the world’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh”.  The New Murabba project, as per an announcement by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, will feature a museum, a tech and design university, an immersive theatre and more than 80 entertainment venues.

At the center of the project will be "The Mukaab", which translates to a cube, a mammoth 400-meter-long, wide and deep structure made up of overlapping triangular forms, in an architectural style inspired by the Najd region of Saudi Arabia. The Mukaab will be “the world’s first immersive, experiential destination,” complete with “digital and virtual technology with the latest holographic”.

However, the announcement regarding the “New Murabba Project and the Mukaab” has evoked a mixed response from Saudi Nationals. While some have reacted angrily to it, others have welcomed the announcement.  The controversy stems from the perception that the giant building of the "Mukaab" (or Cube) shares a resemblance to the Kaaba, which is Islam's most sacred site in the Holy City of Makkah. Both terms also share a common root word in the Arabic language.

There is also a huge volume of searches on top platforms like Google and micro-blogging sites like Twitter where people have ridiculed “The Mukaab” over its likeness to the most important cube-like structure in Saudi Arabia - the Kaaba – considered very sacred among Muslims around the world. 

During the Haj and Umrah pilgrimages, millions of Muslims from around the world come to Saudi Arabia and pray towards the building in the center of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, and circumambulate the holy structure.

“Building a new Kaaba exclusively devoted to capitalism is a little too on the nose,” said Intercept reporter Murtaza Hussain. Asad Abu Khalil, an academic, tweeted, “It appears [the crown prince] is building his Kaaba. Will he enforce it as the new qibla for worshippers?” 

However, it is not the first geometrically challenging grandiose project Saudi Arabia has announced in recent years. The kingdom has earlier announced to plans to build a ski resort with a folded vertical village, a 170km straight-line city, and an eight-sided city that floats on water. 

There were also reports that several members of the Howeitat tribe in Saudi Arabia had been either arrested or detained for resisting eviction to make way for the megacity.

Here Are Some Twitter Reactions To The Mega Mukaab Project Of Saudi Arabia: -

 

 

 

 

 

 

Live Tv

Saudi ArabiaNew KaabaMukaabMukaab ProjectMurabba#SaudiArabiaCrown Prince Mohammed bin SalmanTwitterGoogle#Kaaba#Mukaab

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'