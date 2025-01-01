New Orleans Car Rampage An Act Of Terror? FBI Investigating Multiple Angles

The shocking car-ramming incident in New Orleans the United States, that claimed 10 lives, may be an act of terror and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating all possible angles in the case. The vehicle plowed into a crowd of New Orleans revellers early on New Year’s Day, leaving 10 people dead and 30 injured in what the FBI is treating as a potential act of terrorism.

The driver was fatally shot during a confrontation with police after the attack, which occurred around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on Bourbon Street in the busy French Quarter, according to the FBI. According to an Associated Press report, after the vehicle came to a stop, the driver emerged from the truck and opened fire on responding officers, New Orleans police said. Officers returned fire, striking and killing the driver, police said.

Sad

12 dead and 30 injured after a terrorist driver plowed his car and then got out and fired his weapon at the crowd celebrating new year in Bourbon Street, New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/bSrJYG1ixg — Tulsi For President (@TulsiPotus) January 1, 2025

Two officers were shot at and are in stable condition, police said. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the killings as a “terrorist attack” and the city's police chief said the act was clearly intentional.

Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.” “It was very intentional behaviour. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” Kirkpatrick said.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said officials were investigating the at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene. The area is known as one of the largest New Year's Eve destinations.

The injured were taken to five hospitals, the city's emergency preparedness department said. The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed, and the Justice Department said Attorney General Merrick Garland was also briefed.

The attack is the latest example of a vehicle being used as a weapon to carry out mass violence, a trend that has alarmed law enforcement officials and that can be difficult to protect against.