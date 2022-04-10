New Delhi: After Imran Khan’s historic ouster as the Pakistan Prime Minister by no-trust vote, the joint opposition's candidate for the top post, Shehbaz Sharif Sunday (April 10) asserted that the new government in Pakistan wants to "move forward" and not indulge in "politics of revenge".

Sharif made the remarks while addressing the National Assembly soon after 174 lawmakers voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, making him the first PM of the nation to be ousted through a no-trust vote.

"I don't want to go back to bitterness of the past. We want to forget them and move forward. We will not take revenge or do injustice; we will not send people to jail for no reason, law and justice will take its course," news agency PTI quoted the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as saying.

Pakistan will pick a new Prime Minister on Monday when the National Assembly reconvenes to elect a new head of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif is former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's younger brother. Both have been accused of corruption and have dismissed the charges as "politically motivated" by the Imran Khan-led government.

Imran Khan’s downfall

After a day full of drama, Imran Khan was finally defeated through the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition. Khan vacated the Prime Minister's official residence minutes before voting was held on the crucial no-trust motion in the National Assembly, a senior leader from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party informed.

As per reports, Supreme Court was opened at midnight in case the no-trust motion was not taken up in the lower house of the Parliament.

Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker quit before the no-trust vote and handed over the reins of the National Assembly to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ayaz Sadiq.

174 lawmakers in the 342-member house voted in favour of the motion, paving way for Pakistan to get a new PM.

(With agency inputs)

