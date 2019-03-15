New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh cricket team escapes unhurt

Christchurch: Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch in New Zealand left at least six dead on Friday.

According to Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus the attack happened as some of Bangladesh players disembarked from a team bus and was about to enter the mosque.

Shooting at mosque in New Zealand's Christchurch, multiple casualties feared; PM calls it 'darkest day'

"They are all safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by AFP.

He said Bangladesh cricket board is in contact with New Zealand cricket authorities and would take a further decision after consultation.

Bangladesh Cricket also informed through a tweet that all players are safe.

Bangladesh player Tamim Iqbal also tweeted that it was a "frightening experience" and that there were "active shooters".

"Entire team got saved from active shooters!!!" tweeted Tamim Iqbal. "Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers."

Local media said there were multiple casualties at one mosque and that another had been evacuated.

Several people were reported dead when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, during afternoon prayers on Friday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the shooting and declared it as the darkest day.

The Masjid al Noor was filled with worshippers, including members of the Bangladesh cricket team.

Local media reported up to six people were dead and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter."

"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," police initially said in a statement.

"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high," it said.

At least one suspect has been taken into custody, said reports.

Unconfirmed reports said the shooter was wearing military-style clothing.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed in lockdown in response to "a serious ongoing firearms incident".

"Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour," he said in a statement.

Central city buildings, including the Civic Offices and Central Library, were also locked down.

The city council offered a helpline for parents looking for kids attending a mass climate change rally nearby.

"Please do not try and come and collect your children until police say it is safe for people to come into the central city," they said.