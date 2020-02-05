हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Newborn infected with Coronavirus in China's Wuhan

The infant, born on February 2, is the youngest person recorded as being diagnosed with the virus, Xinhua reported.

Newborn infected with Coronavirus in China&#039;s Wuhan

Wuhan: A newborn in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, was confirmed to have been infected with the virus just 30 hours after being born, a local hospital said on Wednesday.

The infant, born on February 2, is the youngest person recorded as being diagnosed with the virus, Xinhua reported.

The mother had also tested positive for the virus before she gave birth, said the Union Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Medical experts said it may be a case of mother-to-child transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The baby, weighing 3.25 kg at birth, is now in stable condition and under observation.

