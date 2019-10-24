close

world news

Nine migrants found alive inside lorry in Kent

A group of nine migrants was rescued from the back of a lorry which was stopped by the police on the M20 motorway in Kent, southeast England.

Nine migrants found alive inside lorry in Kent
Representative image from Pixabay

Kent: A group of nine migrants was rescued from the back of a lorry which was stopped by the police on the M20 motorway in Kent, southeast England, on October 23. 

The police had received a tip-off regarding the same at around 3:40 pm (local time), following which they stopped the vehicle for checking and found nine migrants inside, reported Sputnik news agency.

"Nine people are now being checked as a precaution by the South East Coast Ambulance Service before they are passed to Home Office immigration officers," Kent police spokesman said. 

The incident came hours after 39 bodies of migrants, including a teenager, were found in a refrigerator truck in Essex. The driver of the truck has been arrested over suspicions of being connected with the incident. 

An investigation into the matter is underway.
 

