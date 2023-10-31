'No Ceasefire In Gaza, No Surrender...': Netanyahu’s Defiant Message To Hamas

New Delhi: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected any ceasefire with Hamas on Monday, comparing Israel’s situation to the United States’ after Pearl Harbor and 9/11. He said that a ceasefire would mean giving up to Hamas, to terror, to barbarism. Netanyahu quoted the Bible that there is a time for war and a time for peace. He said that this is a time for war, a war for a common future.

A Turning Point for Nations

The Israeli PM said that this is a turning point for leaders and nations. He said that they have to choose between fighting for a future of hope and promise or surrendering to tyranny and terror. He said that Israel has been at war since October 7 and will not stop until it wins.

The Axis of Evil

He said that Hamas started this war by committing the worst atrocities since the Holocaust. He said that Hamas killed, burned, raped, beheaded, tortured and kidnapped innocent people. He said that Hamas is part of the axis of evil that Iran has created, an axis of terror that supports Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and other terror groups in the region and beyond.

Enemies of Civilization

He said that Israel is fighting the enemies of civilization itself. He said that victory over these enemies requires moral clarity, knowing good from evil, right from wrong. He said that it means distinguishing between the intentional killing of the innocent and the unintentional casualties of any just war.

The Double War Crime

He said that Hamas is guilty of a double war crime: targeting Israeli civilians and using Palestinian civilians as human shields. He said that using human shields is not only immoral but also ineffective, because as long as the world blames Israel for Hamas’s use of human shields, Hamas will keep using them and so will others.