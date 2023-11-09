No Ceasefire, No Fuel For Gaza Until Hamas Releases All Hostages: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken a firm stance, declaring that there will be no ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Hamas until all hostages are released. In a statement released on Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister made his position clear, stating, "There will be no ceasefire, no fuel delivery for Gaza without the release of our hostages."

Warning To Hezbollah

In a televised address marking the one-month anniversary of Israel's war with Hamas, Netanyahu also issued a stern warning to Iran-backed Hezbollah, stating, "It will be making the mistake of its life" if it opens a new front in the conflict from its base in Lebanon.

The Ongoing Conflict

The Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7, erupted when fighters from the Islamist group breached the Gaza Strip's boundaries and entered southern Israel. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have reaffirmed their commitment, stating, "We won't let Hamas win. We will rebuild our communities in southern Israel and continue living our lives." The IDF has reported the discovery and destruction of 130 Hamas tunnels in Gaza, along with other underground infrastructure, including command centers.

Thousands Flee Israeli Attack In Northern Gaza

As the conflict continues, thousands of Palestinians are undertaking treacherous journeys to escape the fighting and Israeli bombardments in northern Gaza. Escaping dirty conditions in overcrowded schools, Gaza families displaced by Israeli bombing are being forced to bathe and wash in polluted seawater. Israel has meanwhile tightened its grip on Hamas, leading to a dire situation for the population. The group claims it has successfully confronted Israel's military, even destroying tanks and vehicles.

UNRWA Colluding With Israel: Hamas

Hamas has accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) of collusion with Israel as Palestinians attempt to move from northern Gaza to the southern part of the Strip. Israel has called on residents to relocate south to avoid the conflict. However, Hamas has reportedly blocked routes and fired on those trying to flee.

Israel's Post-War Plans

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has indicated that Israel will maintain "security responsibility" over the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period following its war with Hamas. The situation in Gaza post-war remains uncertain, with concerns about how Israel plans to manage it. Netanyahu acknowledged some responsibility for the defence failure that allowed Hamas to commit its atrocities on October 7, stating, "Of course. It's not a question," and mentioning that responsibility would be allocated after the war.

Casualties And Calls For Ceasefire

The war with Hamas began after approximately 3,000 terrorists breached the Gaza border on October 7, resulting in the deaths of around 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and the abduction of over 240 individuals, including at least 30 children. According to Israel, Hamas operatives killed some 1,400 people -- mostly civilians -- and seized more than 240 hostages, in the worst attack on the nation since its founding in 1948.

In response, Israel has launched a withering assault on Hamas in the Palestinian enclave it rules, home to some 2.4 million people. The Hamas-run health ministry there says more than 10,300 people -- also mostly civilians -- have been killed by Israel's offensive. There have been increasing international calls for a ceasefire or "pause" in fighting as the conflict enters its second month.