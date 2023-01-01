'No one will forgive you': Zelenskyy slams Putin for New Year's Eve missile attack on Ukraine

Kyiv: It was a chaotic start to the new year as Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on New Year's Eve, leaving one person dead and 20 injured, according to CNN. In a statement, Ukraine's Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the explosion had caused a power outage affecting 30% of the city. The Ukrainian air defense system reportedly shut down 12 cruise missiles in response to the attack, which was carried out using Tu-95MS bomber planes over the Caspian Sea and Iskander-M missile systems from the ground. According to Ukraine's military, a total of around 20 missiles were launched, with several falling on Russian territory.

Exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine on NYE

Amid the attack, Ukraine and Russia conducted an exchange of prisoners of war, with 140 individuals being released, including wounded soldiers and volunteers of territorial defense. Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, described the exchange as the 35th of the war and a major achievement, allowing fathers and sons who were captured together, as well as other soldiers, to return home.

We don't know for sure what new 2023 will bring us. I want to wish all of us one thing – victory. And that's the main thing.



Glory to Ukraine!

Happy New Year!

Zelenskyy tells Putin: 'No one will ever forgive you for terror'

In a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of waging a war in order to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin in power "until the end of his life." Zelenskyy also claimed that most of the missiles fired at Ukraine by Russia had been intercepted by the country's air defense forces. He further accused Putin of hiding behind troops and missiles and "burning" Russia's future in order to remain in power. Zelenskyy stated, "No one will ever forgive you for terror."

Wish for miracles? create them themselves.

Want faith, hope? Both have been in the army for a long time.

Want light? It's in each of us.

Today it's only one wish.

It'll come true not by a miracle, but our work. Fight. Mutual aid. Humanity.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022

On February 24, Russia began a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, attacking from multiple directions including Belarus, the Crimea Peninsula, and its own territory. The conflict has caused thousands of deaths, forced millions of people to flee their homes, and caused significant destruction of cities.