No-trust vote rejected, Imran Khan remains Pakistan PM

New Delhi: Imran Khan on Sunday (April 3, 2022) survived a move to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister as the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion against him and called it 'unconstitutional'.

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Sur dismissed a no-confidence motion against Khan and termed it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

ڈپٹی اسپیکر قاسم سوری نے عدم اعتماد کی تحریک مسترد کر دی۔

#PrimeMinisterImranKhan pic.twitter.com/nLwFLpqMah — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 3, 2022

Khan, whose fate was not immediately clear, has now advised Pakistan's president to dissolve parliament and has called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

"I've sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies," the cricketer-turned-politician said in a televised address, referring to national and state legislatures.

Opposition lawmakers, who earlier appeared confident of the success of the no-trust move as they made their way to Parliament House, protested against the decision.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan', is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost the majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.

It is noteworthy that the Opposition parties need 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to orchestrate the defeat of Khan and they have already claimed the support of 177 members, more than the needed strength to oust the prime minister.

