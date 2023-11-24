No 'Unusual' Virus Or Novel Pathogens, Says China Amid Rising Pneumonia Cases

Geneva: In response to mounting concerns raised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding a surge in respiratory illnesses among children, China has assured the global health community that no unusual or new pathogens have been identified in the northern region.

WHO Surveillance, Chinese Response

The World Health Organisation has been closely monitoring data from Chinese surveillance systems since mid-October, revealing an uptick in respiratory illnesses among children in northern China. Chinese health authorities, however, reported no changes in the disease presentation and emphasized the absence of unusual or novel pathogens. The surge in cases has been attributed to a general increase in respiratory illnesses caused by multiple known pathogens.

WHO Inquiry & Chinese Collaboration

On November 23, the WHO conducted a teleconference with Chinese health officials from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the Beijing Children's Hospital. The National Health Commission and the National Administration of Disease Control and Prevention facilitated the discussion, during which data indicating a rise in outpatient consultations and hospital admissions due to Mycoplasma pneumoniae was presented.

Chinese authorities highlighted that the increased respiratory illness has not overwhelmed hospital capacities. Enhanced outpatient and inpatient surveillance have been in place since mid-October, covering a broad spectrum of viruses and bacteria. Notably, this includes the first-time inclusion of Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

WHO Seeks Additional Information

Following the teleconference, the WHO requested additional epidemiologic and clinical information, along with laboratory results from the reported clusters among children, under the International Health Regulations mechanism. The request sought insights into recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV, and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

Authorities in China, during a press conference on November 13, attributed the increase in respiratory diseases to the easing of COVID restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2.

Preventive Measures

In response to the situation, the WHO recommended various measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, including vaccination, maintaining distance from the ill, staying home when unwell, testing and seeking medical care as needed, appropriate mask usage, ensuring good ventilation, and regular handwashing. The global health body reiterated its commitment to providing updates as the situation unfolds.

As the world awaits further information and updates, the collaborative efforts between China and the WHO underscore the importance of global cooperation in addressing public health challenges.