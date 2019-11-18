North Korea says will not offer anything to US President Donald Trump without receiving in return: Report

SEOUL: North Korea will not offer anything for US President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, a statement on its state news agency KCNA said on Monday.

North Korea was not interested in a summit that was "useless to itself", said the statement, under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, referring to Trump`s message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter. "If the U.S. does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy," the KCNA statement said.