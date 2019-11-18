close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
North Korea

North Korea says will not offer anything to US President Donald Trump without receiving in return: Report

North Korea was not interested in a summit that was "useless to itself", said the statement, under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, referring to Trump`s message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter.

North Korea says will not offer anything to US President Donald Trump without receiving in return: Report

SEOUL: North Korea will not offer anything for US President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, a statement on its state news agency KCNA said on Monday.

Live TV

North Korea was not interested in a summit that was "useless to itself", said the statement, under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, referring to Trump`s message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter. "If the U.S. does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy," the KCNA statement said.

Tags:
North KoreaDonald TrumpKim Jong Un
Next
Story

China calls on US to stop flexing muscles in South China Sea

Must Watch

PT58S

Video: 800 people from Karnataka hoisted 1000 feet tricolor in the 'Statue of Unity' campus