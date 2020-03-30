हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
North Korea successfully tests 'super-large' rocket launcher

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), two projectiles were launched from North Korea`s eastern town of Wonsan on Sunday in the direction of the Sea of Japan; they flew 230 kilometers (about 143 miles).

North Korea successfully tests &#039;super-large&#039; rocket launcher

Pyongyang: The two short-range projectiles fired by North Korea on Sunday were a test of a `super-large` multiple rocket launcher, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reports."The test-firing was successfully carried out," Yonhap said on Monday, quoting the North Korean Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

According to the North`s official newspaper, the Sunday test was carried out in order to "verify strategic and technical characteristics of a super-large multiple rocket launcher once again."

The maximum altitude was 30 kilometers (18 miles). The launch took place at 06:10 a. m. local time on Sunday (21:10 GMT on Saturday). 

CoronavirusNorth Korearocket launcher
