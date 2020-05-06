North Korean elite faces 'purging' after Kim Jong-Un's reappearance

It seems that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un decided to "lay low" for some dyas in order to see how the North Korean elite reacted to rumours of his death, said Outsiders host James Morrow.

Kim recently made his first public appearance in weeks after his absence from public view led to speculation about his health and well-being.

State television network KCNA reported that kim attended the completion of a fertiliser plant in a region north of Pyongyang, the capital city of North Korea.

According to Morrow, the ruse is a "classic Stalinist manoeuvre."

"What has probably gone on here that the rumours of his demise was greatly exaggerated. He decided to do this, lay low, and see how things broke power wise, and see who tried to take power in the event of his actual demise. I suspect we will see some purges in North Korea pretty soon," said Morrow.

The speculations over Kim's health got stronger following his absence at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the birthday of late state founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, earlier in April.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump welcomed the reemergence of Kim but prospects for the US efforts to force Pyongyang to give up its nulcear weapons still lookes denuclearize appear as bleak as ever.