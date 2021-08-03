North Korea's Kim Jong Un seen with head bandage, fuels speculation about health

New Delhi: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was recently photographed out in public with a dark spot as well as a bandage at the back of his head during a public event, once again fuelling speculations about his health — long a topic of global fascination. According to the NK News site, Kim Jong Un appeared at events of the Korean People’s Army from July 24 to July 27 and was also seen in footage of a war veterans conference and related programmes from July 27 to July 29.

The images from these events show Kim Jong Un without the bandage about the size of a few postage stamps and in some a dark greenish spot or bruise on his head could be seen, NK News site reported. "The cause or nature of the large, dark green spot or bruise on the rear right side of his head, which was covered with a bandage in some footage, is still unknown and is difficult to diagnose using only images," it said.

Mysterious spot and bandage appear on back of Kim Jong Un’s head https://t.co/IaRCEzzyTR pic.twitter.com/jd2Ppz7jdX — Chad O'Carroll (@chadocl) August 2, 2021

NK News also said that the mark on Kim Jong Un's head was not seen at a politburo meeting on June 29 as it reported that photos of the 37-year-old leader released from an appearance with musicians on July 11 did not show the back of his head.

Kim's health is one of the most closely guarded topics in North Korea, and long of the world's fascination.

