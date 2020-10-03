North Korea's Kim Jong Un wishes quick recovery from COVID-19 to Donald Trump, Melania

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump, wishing him well and hoping he quickly recovers from the coronavirus, North Korean state media said on Saturday.

Kim offered his sympathy and "warm greetings" to Trump and his wife, KCNA reported.

"He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible," KCNA said. "He hoped they will surely overcome it."

Trump and Kim developed an unprecedented relationship, staging the first meetings between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, and Trump once declared that they "fell in love" after exchanging letters.

Efforts to press North Korea to give up its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions stalled after those meeting failed to lead to a denuclearisation deal, but the two leaders have continued to trade messages.