Not Bombs But Pumps: Israel Army Plans To Flood Hamas Tunnels In Gaza

After a brief pause for the release of hostages, fresh hostilities between Israel and Hamas have broken out. Israel has resumed bombing Gaza following the failure of further truce talks with Hamas fighters. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Israel now plans to flood the tunnel system in Gaza with water pumped from the Mediterranean Sea. Israel has assembled a large system of pumps that may be used to flood tunnels used by Hamas aimed at destroying the terror outfit's subterranean network of passages and hideaways in a bid to drive out fighters above the ground, the report mentions.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Currently, 137 men, women, children, soldiers and foreign nationals are being held hostage in Gaza. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.

It was not clear whether Israel would consider using the pumps before all hostages were released, according to the story. Hamas has previously said it has hidden captives in "safe places and tunnels." When asked about the story, a U.S. official said it made sense for Israel to render the tunnels inoperable and that the country was exploring a range of ways to do that, reports Reuters.

The Reuters report further mentions that the Wall Street Journal said an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) official declined to comment on the flooding plan but was quoted as saying: "The IDF is operating to dismantle Hamas’s terror capabilities in various ways, using different military and technological tools."

As per the Wall Street Journal report, Israel first informed the United States of the option last month. The officials reportedly did not know how close Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government was to carrying out the plan. Officials were cited as saying that Israel hasn't made the final decision to go ahead or rule it out.

(With Reuters input)