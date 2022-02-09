Omicron BA.2 subvariant may spread globally, warns WHO as global Covid-19 cases surpass 40 crore

New Delhi: As the world surpassed 40 crore known cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (February 8, 2022), the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron is likely to spread globally.

The BA.2 subvariant, which is said to be more contagious than the currently dominant BA.1 version, will likely become more common, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead.

"BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1 so we expect to see BA.2 increasing in detection around the world," Van Kerkhove said during a question and answer session live-streamed on WHO's social media platforms.

It, however, remains unclear whether it will cause reinfection among those infected with the original Omicron strain.

WHO monitoring BA.2 subvariant

The WHO is monitoring BA.2 to see if the subvariant causes an increase of new infections in countries that saw a rapid increase and then a sharp decline in omicron cases, she added.

While research is still ongoing, there's no indication of a difference in the severity of infections caused by either subvariant, she stated.

3/5 What is the risk of severe disease with #Omicron? pic.twitter.com/6JoasUGEM7 — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) February 8, 2022

Covid-19 vaccines remain highly effective

Van Kerkhove also said that the coronavirus vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, though they don`t prevent all infections. She called on people to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors.

5/5 We not only need to increase vaccine access and vaccination among those most at risk, we also need to reduce the spread of #SARSCoV2 to prevent infections, reduce risk those infected developing severe disease, reduce risk of #longcovid and reduce risk of variants pic.twitter.com/EDHlanFttg — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) February 8, 2022

Over 40 crore Covid-19 cases and 57 lakhs deaths worldwide

Meanwhile, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the global Covid-19 case count has amounted to 40,02,44,031 with 57,61,208 deaths worldwide. The US remains the worst-hit country with over 7.7 crore infections and more than 9.08 lakh deaths. The country currently accounts for around 19 per cent of the global coronavirus cases and more than 15 per cent of the deaths across the world.

India stands second with over 4.2 crore infections, followed by Brazil at 2.6 crore cases.

It is noteworthy that the global caseload had touched the grim milestone of 10 crores on January 26, 2021, rose to 20 crores on August 4, 2021, and exceeded 30 crores on January 6 this year.

