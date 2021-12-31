हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Omicron scare: Spain registers record 161,688 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain currently stands at 62,94,745, while the death toll at 89,405.

Omicron scare: Spain registers record 161,688 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Representational Image

Madrid: Spain has confirmed 161,688 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the country recorded 74 fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain currently stands at 62,94,745, while the death toll at 89,405.

Like many other countries, Spain is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 pandemicOmicroncovid omicron variantSpain
Next
Story

Italy sets new COVID-19 cases record, surpassing 100,000 for first time

Must Watch

PT13M25S

Raids also started on Pampi Jain's Mumbai locations