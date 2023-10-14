trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675168
NewsWorld
ISRAELI AIR FORCE

On Ground, In Air: Israel Launches Massive Gaza Offensive, Kills Hamas Air Force Leader

The Israeli military reported that within the past 24 hours, ground forces conducted targeted incursions into Gaza, describing them as "localized" raids.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
On the eighth day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israeli Defense Forces initiated a massive ground operation in Gaza. During an overnight airstrike, the Israel Air Force reported the successful elimination of Murad Abu Murad, the leader of Hamas's Air Force. The strike specifically targeted a headquarters overseeing Hamas's aerial operations in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Air Force attributed to Murad Abu Murad a significant role in coordinating terrorists during the tragic events that unfolded on the preceding Saturday.

"Also, during the last day, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked the operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas, from where the organization's aerial activities were managed. During the attack, Murad Abu Murad, the head of the air formation in Gaza City who took a large part and directed terrorists in the murderous attack on Saturday, was killed," said IAF.

The Israeli military reported that within the past 24 hours, ground forces conducted targeted incursions into Gaza, describing them as "localized" raids. The primary objectives of these operations were to eliminate terrorists and seize weapons, alongside the mission of locating individuals who were reported as missing, as stated by the army.

The IDF has also confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. Over 1,300 Israelis including children have lost their lives in the terror attack by Hamas while more than 3,000 are injured. As of now, around 1,900 Gazan lives have been lost, including over 600 children.

