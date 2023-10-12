Operation Entebbe, 1976: When Israeli Army Undertook Its Most Daring Mission To Rescue 100 Jewish Hostages Captured In Uganda

TEL AVIV: As the Israel Defense Forces relentlessly target specific Hamas sites in the densely populated Gaza Strip in response to a recent attack by the Palestinian terror group, concerns for the safety of Israeli citizens held hostage grow.

The current hostage crisis evokes memories of Operation Entebbe, a bold rescue mission executed by the Israeli Army in 1976. This operation successfully freed 102 Jewish hostages captured by militants in Uganda's Entebbe.

Led by Yoni Netanyahu, a decorated officer of the Israeli Army's elite Sayeret Matkal and the brother of present Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the operation took place on July 4, 1976.

The hostages were from an Air France flight hijacked by terrorists and flown to Uganda, then under the rule of dictator Idi Amin, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause. The terrorists demanded the release of 53 incarcerated individuals across various nations.

Israel responded by sending a commando group of around 200 soldiers. These Israeli commandos stormed the terminal where the hostages were held, successfully rescuing 102 people and eliminating all terrorists and numerous Ugandan soldiers. Tragically, three hostages lost their lives in the crossfire.

Yoni Netanyahu, the operation's leader, lost his life, and in his honour, the raid was later named Mivtsa Yonatan (Operation Yonatan). Operation Entebbe established a template for Israel in handling hostage situations: no negotiation and no compromise.

As Israel grapples with the current crisis and remains tight-lipped about the number of citizens held by Hamas, the precedent set by Operation Entebbe suggests that Israel may opt for a decisive ground attack to secure the release of the hostages. This is reflected in the recent communication between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, where Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of a ground operation in Gaza.