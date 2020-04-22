Over 26 lakh global coronavirus COVID-19 cases, more than 1.81 lakh dead

The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) infected over 26 lakh people around the world and killed around 1.81 lakh people. According to the COVID-19 data provided by Johns Hopkins University as of 10 PM on Wednesday, the global pandemic has infected approximately 26,03,147 people and has taken more than 1,81,235 lives.

The United States (US) has been the worst affected county where around 8,34,858 people have contracted the virus that was first reported in China in late December 2019.

Spain on Wednesday also crossed the 2-lakh mark and now has 2,08,389 COVID-19 patients in the country. Spain is followed by Italy where over 1,87,300 people have been infected with the virus.

France with 1,59,315 COVID-19 infections, Germany with close to 1.5 lakh infections and the United Kingdom (UK) with 1,34,637 coronavirus patients are the other countries around the world that have crossed the 1-lakh mark of COVID-19 infections.

Turkey (98,674), Iran (85,996), China (83,868), and Russia (57,999) have also been severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

On the list of most deaths due to the coronavirus in the world, the United States is on the top where over 45,000 people have succumbed to the fatal virus. The US is followed by Italy which on Wednesday crossed the 25,000 mark. Italy now has over 25,085 COVID-19 deaths.

Spain with 21,717 fatalities, France where around 20,796 people have died due to the virus the UK with 18,100 casualties are the other worst-hit nations.

New York City (14,887 deaths), Belgium (6,262), Iran (5,391), Germany (5,165), and Hubei China (4,512 deaths) are also on the list of places with most coronavirus deaths.