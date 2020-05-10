Over 41.52 lakh COVID-19 infections globally, Russia sees record 11,000 cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: The number of people infected globally by the coronavirus by Sunday evening surged to 41.52 lakh while the global pandemic has now taken more than 2.82 lakh lives.

As per the Worldometers website's COVID-19 data at 11:30 PM IST, around 41,52,870 people have been infected with the coronavirus across the world, and over 2,82,660 have lost their lives.

The COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday saw a surge of 54,590 cases. The number of recoveries also increased to 14.65 lakh.

Russia with record 11,000 cases in a day, remained the worst affected country in the world this week. Russia's COVID-19 count has mounted to 2,09,680. It became the fifth country to breach the 2,00,000 mark.

The United States (US) has been the worst affected country in the world. The US in the last 24 hours reported 6,225 confirmed infections and now has over 13,53,530 confirmed cases in the country.

The US is followed by Spain where over 2,64,660 cases have been detected to date. Spain on Sunday recorded 1,880 cases.

The United Kingdom being the third worst-hit country witnessed 3,920 cases in a day. The UK's total count has now jumped to 2,19,180.

Italy, where the situation has been a bit better from the past few weeks compared to COVID-19's peak in Mid-March and April, registered 800 cases in the last 24 hours. Italy's total number of confirmed cases has now increased to 2,19,070.

France (1,76,650), Germany (1,71,700), Brazil (1,56,860), Turkey (1,38,650) and Iran (1,07,600) have also been severely COVID-19-hit.

Countries with most coronavirus deaths:

The US with 80,350 deaths remained on top of the list. The US on Sunday saw 314 new deaths.

The UK's death count in the last 24 hours increased by 268 to 31,855. Italy on the third spot saw a jump of 165. Italy now has 30,560 COVID-19 fatalities.

Spain with 26,621 deaths, France with 26,310 and Brazil with 10,730 casualties are the other worst-affected countries in the world.