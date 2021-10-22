हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salmonella

Over 650 in US fall sick due to salmonella outbreak tied to onions

Most of the illnesses were reported from Texas and Oklahoma in August and September.

Over 650 in US fall sick due to salmonella outbreak tied to onions
Image used for representational purpose

New York: A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, US Health officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 129 people have been hospitalized. No one has died. Nearly all of the illnesses were reported in August and September, and the largest numbers of cases were in Texas and Oklahoma.

The outbreak has been traced to whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc., the CDC said this week. The company told health officials that the onions were last imported in late August. But onions can be stored for months and may still be in homes and businesses, officials said.

Consumers are advised not to buy or eat whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions imported from Chihuahua and distributed by ProSource, and to throw out any whole red, white, or yellow onions that do not have a sticker or packaging.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SalmonellaUSOnions
Next
Story

Bangladesh violence: Key suspect held for triggering attacks on Hindus, to be probed by security agencies

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Search operation against terrorists in Srinagar