Over 72.93 lakh total COVID-19 global cases; around 38.78 lakh still active

According to the Baltimore based Johns Hopkins University at 12:20 AM IST on June 11, 2020, there were approximately 72,93,307 coronavirus confirmed cases in the world, out of which 38,78,103 are active cases.

The number of COVID-19 deaths around the globe surged to 4,13,126.

The US has reported the most number of positive cases in the world. The US has registered more than 19.90 lakh coronavirus infections so far.

The US is followed by Brazil that has witnessed 7.39 lakh cases.

On the third spot is Russia, where 4.93 lakh people have contracted the virus that was first traced in Wuhan (China) in December 2019.

The United Kingdom and India with 2.91 lakh cases and 2.76 lakh cases respectively are on the fourth and fifth spots.

Other countries in the top-10 list of most COVID-19 cases are Spain (2.42 lakh), Italy (2.35 lakh), Peru (1.99 lakh), France (1.92 lakh), and Germany (1.86 lakh).

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US remained the worst-hit nation with 1,12,441 coronavirus deaths followed by the UK that has reported 41,213 deaths due to coronavirus.

With 38,406 casualties, Brazil has been the third-worst affected country across the world.

Italy (34,114), France (29,322), and Spain (27,136) have also been severely hit by COVID-19.