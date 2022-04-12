हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif imposes 6-day work week to revive failing economy

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif imposes 6-day work week to revive failing economy
Image credit: ANI

Islamabad: Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in one of his first decisions, announced one-day weekly off and changed the government offices` timing to 10 hours, local media reported on Tuesday. "No two off days in a week anymore! There will be only one official weekly off, PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered. He has changed the office hours of government offices from 10 am to 8 pm," Samaa News reported.

The decision comes in the backdrop of rising inflation in the country. Economists have warned that rising inflation would pose a major challenge for Pakistan`s incoming government and it would have to reverse so-called relief measures announced by the Imran Khan government.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after being elected by the National Assembly of the country.

"Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes," announced PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session after the resignation of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri ahead of the vote.

Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after President Arif Alvi fell ill. 

