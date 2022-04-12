हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates people of Pakistan after becoming new PM, calls it 'peaceful transition of power'

Shehbaz Sharif, who was on Monday (April 11, 2022) elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, congratulated the people of his country on the 'peaceful transition of power'.

New Delhi: Shehbaz Sharif, who was on Monday (April 11, 2022) elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, congratulated the people of his country on the 'peaceful transition of power'.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif, 70, said that his focus is on providing as much relief as possible to all Pakistanis and keep building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect.

"I want to congratulate the people of Pakistan on the peaceful transition of power. It`s a matter of pride that today all our institutions respect Constitution as a guiding principle. If the stock market and strengthening currency is any indication, the journey towards our goals has already started," he said.

"We also look forward to keep building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and peace," Sharif, the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said in another tweet.

Shehbaz will now form a new government that can remain in place until elections are due in August 2023. However, most of his allies are keen on early elections.

The process of electing the new leader of the house began on Sunday after Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

Pakistan, notably, has struggled with political instability since its formation in 1947 with multiple regime changes and military coups. No Pakistan prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.

