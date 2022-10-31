Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet China's Xi Jinping on Nov 1 - Top 5 points

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Nov 1). Sharif will be the first foreign leader to meet Xi after the latter was elected for a historic third term at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. The Pakistan Prime Minister is likely to discuss trade and business ties with China, especially the projects part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "I hope the visit will result in further cementing our strategic relations and enhancing business and trade with China," he told China Global Television Network (CGTN) in an interview reported by IANS.

"I feel really honoured and deeply touched and it's very heartwarming to know that I am one of the first leaders from the world visiting my brotherly and friendly country China. That shows and reflects the depth of our friendship and strength of our understanding and our bond," he added.

Here are the top 5 points to know about Pakistan PM's visit to China:

The Pakistan PM mentioned that he will discuss the role of CPEC under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and other leaders. Sharif expressed his desire to "expand trade and investment ties with China by making an optimal use of the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement" on Oct 30 as per The News. Pakistan hopes to improve its energy sector and infrastructure through the Belt and Road Initiative. The BRI is an ambitious project to connect China with the rest of the world in order to enhance trade. Last week, Pakistan Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said any further delay would collapse the rail system in the country in one year and delay 3,100 megawatts of electricity generation. It must be noted that Pakistan's debt to China is three times greater than what it owes to the IMF and exceeds both World Bank and Asian Development Bank funds combined, Geo News reported in February this year.

(With agency inputs)