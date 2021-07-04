हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan alleges India’s RAW behind bomb blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house

Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed India for “sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan”.

Pakistan alleges India’s RAW behind bomb blast outside Hafiz Saeed&#039;s house
File Photo

New Delhi: The National Security Advisor of Pakistan, Moeed Yousuf, on Sunday (July 4) alleged that the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was behind the bomb blast outside Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed’s house in Lahore last month.

Three people were killed and several injured in the explosion which occurred on June 23. No group claimed responsibility for the blast.

NSA Yousuf alleged that the mastermind of the attack was an Indian national linked with RAW.

“Through the forensic analysis, electronic equipment, which has been recovered from these terrorists, we have identified the main mastermind and the handlers of this terrorist attack and we have absolutely no doubt or reservation in informing you that the main mastermind belongs to RAW, the Indian intelligence agency, is an Indian national, and is based in India,” NSA Yousuf said while addressing a press conference alongside the Punjab police chief Inam Ghani and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Following the presser, Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed India for “sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan”.

“This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak.  Global community must mobilise int institutions against this rogue behavior,” Khan said in a tweet.

Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist, is on India's list of five most wanted terrorists. He played a key role in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. In 2020, 70-year-old he was sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in jail in Pakistan.

