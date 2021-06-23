हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hafiz Saeed

Explosion near Hafiz Saeed's residence in Pakistan kills 2, injures 15

"Can't say anyone was a target until nature is determined," the CCPO Lahore Office said. 

Explosion near Hafiz Saeed&#039;s residence in Pakistan kills 2, injures 15

New Delhi: At least 2 people have lost their lives while 15 have sustained serious injuries in an explosion near Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's residence in Pakistan on Wednesday (June 23, 2021). 

The blast reportedly took place around 11 AM.

"Can't say anyone was a target until nature is determined," the CCPO Lahore Office said. 

(More details awaited)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hafiz SaeedBomb blast
Next
Story

Elephant rams through kitchen wall in search of food, leaves woman stunned

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Coronavirus Update: Delta+ has been declared 'Variant of Concern' by the government