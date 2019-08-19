close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term extended for three more years

A statement by the PMO read, "General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment."

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa&#039;s term extended for three more years

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reappointed General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the Army Chief and his term was extended for another three years. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the decision was taken in view of the 'regional security environment'.

Live TV

A statement by the PMO read, "General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment."

His current tenure was scheduled to end on November 28, 2019.

During Bajwa`s tenure, the military has been accused by opposition politicians of electoral manipulation to bring Prime Minister Imran Khan to power. Media outlets have also complained about strong restrictions on free speech. The military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half its 72-year history, has denied interfering in politics or muzzling the media.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan ArmyGeneral Qamar Javed Bajwa
Next
Story

For Donald Trump, appeals to white fears about race may be a tougher sell in 2020: Report

Must Watch

PT3M45S

5W1H: Amit Shah praises PM Modi as a social reformer for ending Triple Talaq