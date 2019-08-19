Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term extended for three more years

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reappointed General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the Army Chief and his term was extended for another three years. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the decision was taken in view of the 'regional security environment'.

A statement by the PMO read, "General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment."

His current tenure was scheduled to end on November 28, 2019.

During Bajwa`s tenure, the military has been accused by opposition politicians of electoral manipulation to bring Prime Minister Imran Khan to power. Media outlets have also complained about strong restrictions on free speech. The military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half its 72-year history, has denied interfering in politics or muzzling the media.