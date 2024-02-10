Pakistan election results have been delayed by over 30 hours and the full result is yet to be out. While Imran Khan's PTI-backed independent candidates are emerging as the single largest bloc, Nawaz Sharif has urged other parties to join hands with his PMLN to form a government to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

Nawaz Sharif announced his intention to form a united government with the help of his former allies - Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) amid a possible fractured mandate. On the other hand, Imran Khan released an AI-generated speech video in which he thanked people for their support. Khan said that the 'London Plan' of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed with the massive turnout of voters on polling day.

Despite allegations of rigging and electoral malfeasance by the PTI, Independents backed by the party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan were leading the vote count in maximum seats.

As per the latest tally, PTI-backed candidates have won 99 seats while PMLN has bagged 70 seats and Bilawal Bhutto's PPT got 53 seats. Of the 266 seats that went to the polls, 134 is the majority mark. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat-e-Ulami-Faizal (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) reported winning 15, 3 and 2 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting in Lahore. The PPP and PML-N were both part of the PDM government that took over from PTI after Imran Khan's ouster from the prime minister's office in 2022.