Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan Loses Despite Winning? Army Pulls Strings As New PM 'Selected'

New Delhi: Two days have passed since the elections in Pakistan, but the picture of the new government is not yet clear. The suspense on who will be the next PM remains. Despite being in jail, Imran Khan's charisma in Pakistani politics remains intact, and the election results have also testified to this. Imran may be ahead in numbers, but Nawaz is trying to spoil the game of the mandate with the help of the army. After the army's approval, the coalition government in Pakistan is gaining momentum.

Bilawal Bhutto can play the role of kingmaker in this entire political equation of Pakistan. Nawaz's dream of ascending the throne of power can be shattered without Bilawal's PPP alliance. According to sources, this time Bilawal Bhutto wants to play the role of king rather than kingmaker. However, the army is the last truth of Pakistan. It is being said that this time Nawaz Sharif's coronation is fixed in the army's slip. In such a situation, Nawaz's side can be heavy on Bilawal.

The results of 255 out of 265 seats in Pakistan have come. 101 independents supported by Imran Khan's PTI have won. At the same time, Nawaz Sharif's PMLN has got 77 seats. Bilawal Bhutto's PPP is at the third position, which has won 54 seats so far. After this, Altaf Hussain's MQM-P is at number four, which has 17 seats.

How Imran Khan Lost Even After Winning?

On the one hand, the military government in Pakistan is preparing to seat its new pawn on the prime minister's chair, while on the other hand, a new atmosphere is being created in the whole of Pakistan in support of Imran Khan, because Imran has lost even after winning. The meaning is clear that what Army Chief Munir wanted is happening in Pakistan.

The army has trapped Imran Khan in its googly with carrot and stick. As per the instructions of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif met Bilawal Bhutto's father Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. It is possible that Nawaz's party PML-N and Bilawal's party PPP may come together to form a new government. That is, despite scoring a century in the Pakistani Political League, Imran Khan has lost the match.

Arithmetics Of Forming The Government

It is clear from the results that no party has got a full majority, so now all the parties are engaged in maneuvering to form the government. Nawaz Sharif is trying to form the government at any cost, while Bilawal wants to sit on the throne. So what can be the mathematics of forming a government?

To form a new government in Pakistan, any party needs to win 133 out of 265 seats in the National Assembly, but no party has been able to touch this figure on its own. In such a situation, Nawaz's Muslim League and Bilawal's People's Party are ready to come together to form the government.

So far, Nawaz's PML-N has won 73 seats, while Bilawal's PPP has won 54 seats. While, Fazlur Rehman's JUI-F has won only 2 seats. After the alliance, the total number of seats is 129 and 133 are required for majority. So 5 more seats are needed, while the results of 10 seats are yet to come.

Now if the alliance does not get a full majority, then they will need independent candidates. Nawaz Sharif has already made preparations for this. He reached out to the public even before the full results came and started trying to woo the Imran-backed candidates.

Where Did Imran Khan Go Wrong?

Contrary to the expectations of PMLN and PPP, Imran's supporters are overjoyed and are making fun of Nawaz and Bilawal through memes. Even though Imran is in jail, his party PTI claims that Imran Khan will decide the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. PTI may claim that PM Imran Khan will decide, but it is certain that the army in Pakistan will dampen PTI's hopes, as Imran and the army are currently bitter enemies.

Civil War-Like Situation In Pakistan

While Nawaz and Bilawal are busy trying to form a government, Pakistan has started to simmer after the results. Imran Khan's supporters are on the streets and are openly challenging the army. The question now is whether the outcome of the elections in Pakistan is a civil war, because what was claimed for Pakistan before the elections seems to be coming true.

Videos of rigging have surfaced. Pictures of violence have emerged after the results, which are proving the prophecy to be true. The International Crisis Group had claimed before the elections that if there was rigging in the elections, a civil war could break out in Pakistan.