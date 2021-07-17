Pakistan envoy in Kabul summoned over abduction of Afghan Diplomat's daughter

New Delhi: In a strong reaction to the abduction of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil's daughter Silsela Alikhil on Saturday, Afghanistan lodged a "strong protest and expressed deep concerns" over the development with Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan. Silsela was abducted on Friday for few hours from Islamabad's Rana market.

The Afghan foreign ministry in a statement said: "...Explicitly called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions."

Silsela is currently in a hospital and according to a report by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science, Islamabad she has swelling in various parts of her body.

Earlier, in a strongly worded statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "deep regret and strongly condemns this heinous act". The Afghan foreign ministry expressed its "deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan."

Silsela was assaulted in a taxi which she had taken to while returning from the market to home. Her hands and feet were tied when she regained consciousness. Her dupatta had tissue paper and Rs 50 note with message “ your turn is next“ and “communist”.

Pakistan has reacted to the development with its foreign ministry saying it has beefed up the security of the Afghan envoy and his family and in a statement said, "law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice."

Pakistani PM Imran Khan has directed the country's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to utilize all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the incident. A deadline of 48 hours has been given for law enforcement agencies to apprehend the culprits

This is not the first time diplomats and their families have come under target. Indian diplomats have been in the past faced harassment in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, which includes light being cut, internet connection being slowed down.

In response to a question on the safety of Indian diplomats in Islamabad in aftermath of the abduction of Afghan Envoy's daughter, Indian sources said, "we have been issuing alerts to our High Commission personnel on regular basis"

