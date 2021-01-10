हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan experiences massive blackout, cities including Islamabad, Karachi slip into darkness

Initial reports suggest there was a fault in the Guddu power plant in Sindh province at 11.41 pm, the Energy Ministry tweeted. The fault tripped the high transmission lines and this resulted in the system frequency to drop from 50 to zero in less than a second, causing power plants to shut down, according to the ministry.

Pakistan experiences massive blackout, cities including Islamabad, Karachi slip into darkness
Reuters photo

ISLAMABAD: Several cities and towns across Pakistan plunged into darkness late on Saturday (January 9) night following a huge blackout due to a fault in the power distribution system, according to media reports. The power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities. Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and others faced the blackout, the reports stated.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted that the National Transmission Despatch Company's lines have tripped, causing outage. "It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal," he added. Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said the frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to zero, causing the blackout. "We are trying to ascertain what caused the drop in frequency, Ayub said.

Initial reports suggest there was a fault in the Guddu power plant in Sindh province at 11.41 pm, the Energy Ministry tweeted. The fault tripped the high transmission lines and this resulted in the system frequency to drop from 50 to zero in less than a second, causing power plants to shut down, according to the ministry.

It added that Khan was overseeing the restoration work at the National Power Control Center.

The minister appealed to people to maintain restraint and said power restoration was being carried out with caution and teams were on the ground.

Later, Khan posted a series of tweets regarding restoration of power in several grids.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanBlackoutblackout in PakistanPakistan blackoutImran KhanSindh
Next
Story

Arrest Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar by Jan 18, Pakistan's anti-terrorism court to police
  • 1,04,31,639Confirmed
  • 1,50,798Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M13S

Imran Khan deluge in communal violence