'Pakistan is sinking': Imran Khan warns country of political, economic crisis; slams Shehbaz Sharif led govt

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that his country is sinking and an economic and political crisis is looming large on the nation. Imran Khan said this while announcing the dissolution of PTI governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. He announced that PTI wants fresh elections to bring economic stability. According to experts, Pakistan has to repay around 9 billion dollars in loans and interest between January and March 2023 and the nation is having a shortage of funds to meet this target.

"Till the time free and fair elections are not held, we are all afraid that the country (Pakistan) is sinking," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran said in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz accused Khan of being on a mission to bring "political and economic instability" in Pakistan. He stressed that Imran Khan tried to cover up his incompetence by making false accusations against institutions. Pakistan Prime Minister`s son and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has criticized the decision of Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan said free and fair elections were the only solution to Pakistan`s problems and said the government was "afraid" of new elections due to the fear of losing, Dawn reported. "Once we dissolve both the assemblies, we will hold elections in the provinces. Also, our 123-125 National Assembly members -- whose resignations have not been accepted -- will ask the speaker inside the assembly to accept their resignations," he said.

Elaborating on the PTI's plan of action after dissolving the assemblies, Imran said, "Then we will prepare for elections after that and our around 130 seats in the National Assembly, we will go to the NA speaker and demand him to accept our resignations instead of picking a few."

He said a "lesson should be taught through elections" to the government and deal it "such a defeat that the names of these thieves are wiped out forever".

Imran Khan said the country would "stand up" when "tough decisions" would be taken, not about increases in prices, but, "restructuring institutions and establishing justice in the country". (With agency inputs)