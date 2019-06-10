Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation amid financial crisis

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address the nation on Monday morning, as the country continues to grapple with a severe financial crunch.

The address is scheduled to be aired at 9 am (local time). According to Pakistani media reports, Khan would touch upon the issue of the economic crisis of the country and the upcoming federal budget.

On Sunday, the cricketer-turned-politician had chaired a meeting on the upcoming budget. The ruling PTI government is set to present its first budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the National Assembly on June 11. It will be presented by Khan`s Advisor on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Hafeez Shaikh.

Last month, the Pakistan government had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package of $6 billion, according to Shaikh. He had disclosed that Pakistan, under the IMF programme, would receive assistance worth $6 billion over a period of three years.

Besides the assistance by IMF, Pakistan will receive additional funds worth nearly $2-3 billion from institutions like the Asian Development Bank and World Bank, the advisor had said.