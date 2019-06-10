Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation amid financial crisis

close

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address the nation on Monday morning, as the country continues to grapple with a severe financial crunch.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address the nation on Monday morning, as the country continues to grapple with a severe financial crunch.

The address is scheduled to be aired at 9 am (local time). According to Pakistani media reports, Khan would touch upon the issue of the economic crisis of the country and the upcoming federal budget.

On Sunday, the cricketer-turned-politician had chaired a meeting on the upcoming budget. The ruling PTI government is set to present its first budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the National Assembly on June 11. It will be presented by Khan`s Advisor on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Hafeez Shaikh.

Last month, the Pakistan government had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package of $6 billion, according to Shaikh. He had disclosed that Pakistan, under the IMF programme, would receive assistance worth $6 billion over a period of three years.

Besides the assistance by IMF, Pakistan will receive additional funds worth nearly $2-3 billion from institutions like the Asian Development Bank and World Bank, the advisor had said.

